Vijaya Sai directs party leaders to work together

Ongole(Prakasam district): YSRCP south-coastal districts regional coordinator Vijaya Sai Reddy conducted review meetings with party leaders individually in Ongole on Monday and discussed party organisational structure, schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, publicity to welfare programmes and issues of the party at their constituency.

The regional coordinator to the ruling party observed that YSRCP is strong in the district and directed their leaders to win all the constituencies including Kondapi in the next elections. He advised them to coordinate with the second and third-stage leadership in the constituencies to strengthen party for 2024 elections, as there is no chance for TDP to recover. He told the party MLAs and in-charges of the constituencies that it is their duty to coordinate with the systems of volunteers, village conveners and ward secretariats and Griha Saradhis to see every eligible person gets the benefits without fail. He said that the Chief Minister is doing justice to all sections of the people and offered them various positions politically. He asked the leaders to be vigilant about the fake votes at the ground level and advised them to bring any issues in the constituency to his notice. Vijaya Sai Reddy assured them to resolve the problems as soon as possible and may escalate them to the chief minister if required.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Yerragondapalem MLA and Minister for MAUD Dr Audimulapu Suresh, former minister Sidda Raghavarao, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy and others participated in the meetings.