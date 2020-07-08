Vijayasai Reddy pays Floral tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Visakhapatnam

Floral tributes and cake-cutting marked the 71st birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

After garlanding the statue of the YSR at Beach Road, YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the former CM was farmer-friendly and introduced several schemes that benefited the farming community. "The former CM's birth anniversary is being celebrated in the state as 'Rythu Dinotsavam'. His remarkable contribution to the upliftment of the farmers is commendable. He accorded top priority to cater to the needs of the farming community. The agriculture sector in the state witnessed double-digit growth during his rule," the MP recalled.

Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, MLAs and party members arrived at the YSR statue at RK Beach and paid tributes to the former CM.