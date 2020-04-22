Vijayawada: 1.25 crore already benefited with 1,000 succour

Vijayawada: About 1.25 crore families in the State had already benefited with the government's decision of providing them with ration and Rs 1,000 in cash, said T Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of I&PR and member of Covid-19 State task force committee.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that out of 1.47 crore white ration cardholders, the ration was already supplied to 1.29 crore families by giving them coupons with time and date to avoid rush at the ration shops and to maintain social distancing.

He recalled that the government had arranged additional counters in view of the more number of cardholders. They have been given one kg Bengal gram for each family and five kg rice for each person in the family, he said. The government had taken a decision to provide ration to all the cardholders even if they are staying at other places.