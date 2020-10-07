Vijayawada: 3 arrested for murdering a family of three

Vijayawada: Efforts made by a family to portray a brutal murder case as road accident failed and three of a family were arrested by Vissannapeta police on Tuesday. The police successfully unravelled the murder mystery in 24 hours and arrested the accused three persons including a minor. The prime accused Dasari Venkanna, his wife Dasari Nagamani and their minor son aged 14 years belong to Chintalapudi village of West Godavari district resorted to murder a family of three. Extramarital relationship between the wife of a scrap shop owner and worker led to the murder of three.

Till recently, the accused was lived in Nuzvid where Nagamani has developed extramarital relationship with one Pelluri Chinna Swamy (30). Chinna Swamy was working in a scrap shop run by the accused Dasari Venkanna. Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu explained the details of the brutal murder in Vissannapeta police station on Tuesday.

Venkanna came to know about the extramarital relationship between his wife Nagamani and the worker Chinna Swamy. Chinna Swamy used to collect the waste plastic materials, waste iron and other scrap from nearby villages as part of his work. Venkanna hatched a conspiracy to murder Chinna Swamy and portray as it was an accident. As part of the plan, he took the support of his wife Nagamani and 14-year-old son.

As per the plan, Venkanna and his family members brutally murdered Chinna Swamy in a garden in A Koduru mandal on Sunday. Later, they killed Chinna Swamy's wife Tirupatamma and 11-year-old daughter.

They took the bodies to NSP canal bridge in A Konduru mandal in the autorickshaw used by Chinna Swamy and tried to portray as it as accident. When they failed to execute their plan to portray it was accident, they thrown the bodies into NSP canal and fled the area.

The police suspected some foul play and began the probe as the site does not look like mishap. SP Ravindranath Babu has formed teams to unravel the mystery. During the course of investigation, the police came to know that Venkanna committed the offence. The victim, Chinna Swamy is the native of Eedara village of Agiripalli mandal and worked in Nuzvid till two months ago. Later, Chinna Swamy also went to Chintalapudi to work at the scrap shop owned by Venkanna.

The accused came to know that Chinna Swamy was going to attend some personal work with family in autorickshaw in Vissannapeta mandal and followed him. Later, he offered liquor to Chinna Swamy, who consumed the liquor in a garden and he was easily murdered there. Panicked with the incident, his wife Tirupatamma tried to fled from the scene. Later, the accused murdered both mother and daughter and tried to portray as it as an accident took place near the NSP canal bridge in A Konduru mandal.

Under the supervision of SP Ravindranath Babu, the DSPs of Nandigama and Nuzvid Ramana Murthy and B Srinivasulu, the teams successfully unravelled the mystery in 24 hours and arrested the three accused on Tuesday. The accused was produced before the media in Vissannapeta police station. The SP congratulated Tiruvuru CI Sekhar, Mylavaram CI P Srinu, Sub-inspectors and other cops, who participated in the investigation.