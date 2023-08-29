Vijayawada: 5-day international training programme on cyber security begins

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) inaugurated a 5-day International training programme on cyber security on Monday.

APSSDC MD & CEO Dr Vinod Kumar V, inaugurated the international training programme which will be organised till September 1.

The five-day programme will include interactive lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world simulations, ensuring that attendees gain practical insights into the world of cyber security.

Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of Akati Sekurity, Malaysia, David Shirley, Director of Customer & Partner Enablement APAC, Stellar Cyber (Manly, New South Wales, Australia) and Ryan Ngai, SE Manager ASEAN at Stellar Cyber (Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) are the lead trainers for this training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said technology would play a vital role in the job arena. He said APSSDC has been exploring fields that are not yet known and training the youth that make them future-ready.

The proof is that centres of excellence related to drone technology and electric vehicles are being set up. He said 950 people enrolled for this cyber security training.

Vinod Kumar said that 70 per cent of the training programmes offered by the AP Skill Development Corporation are IT and engineering oriented.

Alagar Sami and Sairaman Srinivasan from CTE, Dr Ravi Gujjula, CGM Technical, APSSDC, Dr A Srinath, Dean-Skill Development, KLU, Dr Rama Krishna Rao, Principal of KL Engineering College, Prudhvi Vuppala, Associate Manager, APSSDC and other staff from APSSDC were also present at the inauguration ceremony.