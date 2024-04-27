Vijayawada: AAG Ponnavolu condemns Sharmila’s remarks

Vijayawada : Assistant Accountant General Ponnavolu Sudhakara Reddy condemned the remarks of APCC president Sharmila by stating that she has been making false allegations against him over CBI cases filed against former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Ponnavolu said that the name of YS Rajasekhara Reddy was included in FIR at the instance of the then Congress MLA Sankara Rao.

He said Sankara Rao wrote a letter to High Court making allegations against YSR. TDP leader Yerrannaidu also impleded in the case. He said the names of YSR and YS Jagan were included in the FIR on August 17, 2011.

The AAG said that as the Congress leaders had foisted false cases on YSR. Strongly condemning the foisting of cases against YSR, he had filed a case against the Congress leaders in December 2011. Sharmila should study the real facts before making allegations against him (Ponnavolu). He said that the Congress party and CBI had foisted cases on YSR and he protested against it. He alleged that Sharmila has been following the script of Chandrababu Naidu and dragging him (Ponnavolu) into the controversy for political mileage.

