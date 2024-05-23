  • Menu
Vijayawada: Acharya Yarlagadda pats Gopichand

Vijayawada: Acharya Yarlagadda pats Gopichand
Former Rajya Sabha Member Padma Bhushan Prof Yarlagadda Lakshi Prasad on Wednesday felicitated Telugu Tejam Gopichand Thotakura in USA for successfully completing space tour

VIJAYAWADA : Former Rajya Sabha member Padma Bhushan Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshi Prasad felicitated Telugu Tejam Gopichand Thotakura for successfully completing space tour.

Yarlagadda is currently in America, traveling to different States for the promotion of Hindi language internationally as the president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad. Lakshmi Prasad, who went to Gopichand’s residence in the USA on Wednesday, congratulated him for creating history as India’s first space traveler. After Rakesh Sharma, it is not a small thing to be recognised as the second Indian and the first Telugu person to do space tour.

On the occasion, Acharya Yarlagadda presented Gopichand with a one-hundred-rupee coin issued by the Government of India in commemoration of Telugu idol Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Gopichand Thotakura expressed his happiness on receiving the most valuable prize.

