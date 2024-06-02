Vijayawada: Affiliates of AP Chambers seek solutions to problems

Vijayawada : Affiliate Council of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) met here on here on Saturday and put forward various problems the members of the Chambers are facing and the action to be taken to submit the problems to the government.

Bayana Venkatarao, Chairman of AP Chambers Affiliate Council and Radhika, Vice-chairman of the Council presided over the meeting.

President P Bhaskara Rao and general secretary Rajasekhar briefed the current scenario of each and every sector and the support needed from the government.

AP Chambers constituted the ‘Affiliates Council’ as an advisory body for advocating, converging and mobilising the views of the business community in the State for improving the overall business environment in the State. The Affiliates Council comprises many State-level, district-level and city/town-level associations and sectoral associations that are affiliated to AP Chambers.

AP Chambers organised the meeting to discuss and deliberate on the current business scenario, challenges faced by each sector, policy changes required and issues to be brought to the notice of Central and State governments. AP Chambers is preparing a comprehensive roadmap covering all the important sectors for the rapid economic development of the State that it intends to submit to the State government in the next few days.

The presidents and the secretaries of many key associations such as CREDAI, AP MSME Industries Association, All India Chillies Exporters Association, AP Textile Mills Association, SABCA, AP Lorry Owners Association, AP Federation of Petroleum Traders, Builders Association of India, Atchutapuram Industries Association, AP Hotels Association, Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), Anantapur District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NAREDCO, Tirupati Chamber of Commerce, VTPS Fly Ash Brick Manufacturers, AP Food Processing Industries Federation, Tours & Travelers Association and other associations participated in the meeting.

The members of the Affiliates Council of AP Chambers deliberated on important inputs and suggestions that have to be submitted to the government for the development of each sector and for the economic progress of the State.