Vijayawada : AP Chambers elects new committee

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation in its annual general body meeting here on Saturday elected new office bearers and the executive committee for the period of 2021-23.

AP Chambers is a state-level industry body, which represents the trade and industry of Andhra Pradesh with a membership of around 1,000 corporate members and 58 affiliated associations totalling a membership of approximately 25,000.

The following are the new office bearers and executive committee members of AP Chambers.

Pydah Krishna Prasad, President, Potluri Bhaskara Rao, is President-elect, B. Rajasekhar, General Secretary and S Akkaiah Naidu, treasurer.

Besides, vice-presidents were elected for zones. Kallam Mohan Reddy was elected as vice-president for Central Zone, M Sudheer was elected as vice-president for Visakhapatnam Zone and K V Chowdary, vice-president for Rayalaseema.