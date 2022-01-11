Vijayawada: AP government to buy 50 lakh MT paddy

Vijayawada: Commissioner of civil supplies Girija Sankar said that the state government has made arrangements to procure 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the commissioner said the government so far purchased 17 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. "The money is being paid to farmers within 21 days after purchasing of crop. So far, Rs 1,153 crore has been paid towards paddy purchase," he added.

Girija Sankar said that the paddy procurement has been taken up basing on e-crop system and through Rytu Bharosa Kendras in a transparent manner without giving any scope for irregularities and middlemen.

He said the money towards purchased paddy is being remitted to the accounts of farmers in 21 days and there is no truth in the reports that the farmers were not getting money in time. He said as per the Central government direction, fortified rice will be distributed in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam.