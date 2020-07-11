Vijayawada: Call to take nutritious food to boost immunity

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz on Saturday inaugurated the first Triage centre at the Bishop Azaraiah girls high school in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said the corona positive patients should drink two litres of water, take lemon juice water, food made of pulses, carrot, beetroot, oats and brown rice for improving their immunity levels in the body.

He suggested the virus infected patients to avoid soft drinks, food items made with Myda flour and junk foods. He said so far 1.40 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in Krishna district and informed that the people, who attended the Covid-19 test, gets results in 24 hours.

He said the patients can visit the centre and go for further medical tests. Based on the test reports, he added the doctors will suggest the patients either for Covid-19 hospitals in Vijayawada, Gannavaram and Ibrahimpatnam or the home isolation. The Triage centre has X-ray equipment, lab and other facilities for conducting sugar, blood pressure, ECG and oxygen levels, he said and added the doctors will conduct these tests to the Covid-19 positives and suggest for either home isolation or treatment at the hospital.

So far, the Coronavirus infected persons were admitted to the Covid-19 hospitals and treated there. From Saturday onwards, all corona positive patients need not go to the Covid-19 hospitals for treatment, he pointed out. If the infection levels are less, they may be sent to homes for home isolation, where the local Public Health Centres will take care of the patients. Asha workers and nurses will attend the houses and provide services.

For home isolation, the patients should have a separate room and other facilities.

Some Covid positives are not willing to stay in the hospitals and insisting that they should be given permission for home quarantine.