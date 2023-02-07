Vijayawada: Campaign for e-waste collection from today

Vijayawada (NTR District): In response to Swatch Bharat Mission taken up by the Union government, Lions Club is taking up massive campaign on e-waste collection in Vijayawada from Tuesday (February 7).

Lions Club 316 D will collect the e-waste materials like parts and harmful waste items and unused parts of laptops, computers, printers, cell phones, land phones, chargers, microwave ovens, electronic cookers, printers, TVs, DVDs, remote controls, stereos, tape recorders, fans, water heaters and other electric and electronic products.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao will launch the e-waste collection at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium at 8 am on Tuesday, said Lions 316 D Governor Srisanthi. Speaking to the media here on Monday, she said the Lions Club has taken up taken up important task of environmental protection and more than 100 Lion Clubs across NTR and Krishna districts will collect the environmentally harmful e-waste products.

She appealed to the people to handover e-waste and unused harmful materials at the Lions Clubs spread over the two districts. She said these electric and electronic goods contain harmful materials and will be recycled in a scientific manner.