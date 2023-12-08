Vijayawada: City gets advanced epilepsy care centre

Vijayawada: Proper diagnosis plays a key role in the treatment of epilepsy. With the help of a device known as Video EEG, the aberrant electrical activity in the brain can be graphically recorded to reach precise diagnosis, said epileptologist Dr Pavuluri Harini.

Managing Director of Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu announced the opening of the first-ever Advanced Epilepsy Care Centre and video EEG facility in the state. The centre will be led by prominent Neurosurgeon Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, who is also the Director of Aster Global Neuro Sciences, Dr Keni Raveesh Rajeev, a senior Epilepsy specialist from Aster group and Dr Harini Pavuluri, specialist in Epilepsy from Aster Ramesh group of Hospitals.

Dr Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao, Medical Director of Aster Ramesh Hospital group welcomed the chief guest renowned paediatrician Dr P Durga Prasad and the two guests of honour Dr Ravi Gopal Varma and Dr Raveesh Rajeev Keny.

Senior Neurologists Major General retired Dr Kumaravelu, Dr Balakrishna, Dr Lakshmi Anusha, Dr Nischal Reddy, Dr Prashant Babu, and Neuro Surgeons Dr Arun, Dr Dheeraj, and Business Development Head Dr Karteek Choudary also participated.