Live
- Four of family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Varanasi room
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
Just In
Vijayawada: City gets advanced epilepsy care centre
Vijayawada: Proper diagnosis plays a key role in the treatment of epilepsy. With the help of a device known as Video EEG, the aberrant electrical...
Vijayawada: Proper diagnosis plays a key role in the treatment of epilepsy. With the help of a device known as Video EEG, the aberrant electrical activity in the brain can be graphically recorded to reach precise diagnosis, said epileptologist Dr Pavuluri Harini.
Managing Director of Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu announced the opening of the first-ever Advanced Epilepsy Care Centre and video EEG facility in the state. The centre will be led by prominent Neurosurgeon Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, who is also the Director of Aster Global Neuro Sciences, Dr Keni Raveesh Rajeev, a senior Epilepsy specialist from Aster group and Dr Harini Pavuluri, specialist in Epilepsy from Aster Ramesh group of Hospitals.
Dr Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao, Medical Director of Aster Ramesh Hospital group welcomed the chief guest renowned paediatrician Dr P Durga Prasad and the two guests of honour Dr Ravi Gopal Varma and Dr Raveesh Rajeev Keny.
Senior Neurologists Major General retired Dr Kumaravelu, Dr Balakrishna, Dr Lakshmi Anusha, Dr Nischal Reddy, Dr Prashant Babu, and Neuro Surgeons Dr Arun, Dr Dheeraj, and Business Development Head Dr Karteek Choudary also participated.