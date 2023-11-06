  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Civic chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspects voter list verification

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar verifying draft voter list in Vijayawada on Sunday
x

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar verifying draft voter list in Vijayawada on Sunday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar examined the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll -2024 at...

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar examined the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll -2024 at Vambay colony here on Sunday.

He inspected the voters list verification which is being carried out by the BLOs under 58 and 59th polling stations limits in the colony.

He instructed the BLOs to ensure there are no double entries of votes and also asked to remove the dead persons’ names.

He further asked them to make the list free from errors. The Commissioner warned the BLOs that he would take stringent action if mistakes are found in the voter list.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X