Vijayawada: Civic chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspects voter list verification

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar examined the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll -2024 at Vambay colony here on Sunday.

He inspected the voters list verification which is being carried out by the BLOs under 58 and 59th polling stations limits in the colony.

He instructed the BLOs to ensure there are no double entries of votes and also asked to remove the dead persons’ names.

He further asked them to make the list free from errors. The Commissioner warned the BLOs that he would take stringent action if mistakes are found in the voter list.