- Vanama win certain, says MP Vaddiraju
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
- FPI sell-off at Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 sessions
Vijayawada: Civic chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspects voter list verification
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar examined the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll -2024 at Vambay colony here on Sunday.
He inspected the voters list verification which is being carried out by the BLOs under 58 and 59th polling stations limits in the colony.
He instructed the BLOs to ensure there are no double entries of votes and also asked to remove the dead persons’ names.
He further asked them to make the list free from errors. The Commissioner warned the BLOs that he would take stringent action if mistakes are found in the voter list.
