Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Jaganannaku Chebudam on May 9

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the district collectors and superintendents of police virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday and directed them to focus more on Jaganannaku Chebudam, an upgraded version of Spandana, which would be launched on May 9 throughout the state.

He also reviewed the works of the housing department, including TIDCO, Jagananna Bhu Hakku, and Nadu-Nedu projects in schools, and instructed the collectors to execute the projects with qualitative work.

The Chief Minister said that he would launch the ambitious Jaganannaku Chebudam on May 9 which is an upgraded and one step ahead of the Spandana programme in force in the state. "The name of the programme itself speaks volumes about the scheme. The entire government machinery is behind the scheme to give qualitative service delivery. Addressing the individual and household grievances should be the priority of the concerned officials in the most efficient way," said the Chief Minister.

He added that the quality of the redressal is important and the collectors should make sure it is the enhanced and dynamic version of Spandana.

Regarding the Projecting Monitoring Units at the CMO level, district and mandal level, the Chief Minister said, "The monitoring units have been appointed to assist the departments, and only then, a desired outcome would come. All the grievances raised through the redressal helpline must be taken on priority by officials concerned and must be dealt within the time bound manner." He also noted the redressal helpline 1092 has additional features like inputs on government schemes or sharing a message directly to the CM Jagan. "IVRS and SMS-based communication will be directly sent to the people with regular updates, feedback and understand how the scheme is being implemented," said Chief Minster.

Before the launch of the programme, the helpline number should be widely publicised with the help of village volunteers, sachivalayams and other modes, he added.

Chief Minister said that the program will be implemented through key mechanisms like Project Monitoring Units and special officers (senior IAS officers) will be visiting the districts twice a month to monitor and regular checks. "If a closed redressal is opened again, it should be the most priority for the officials to rectify it," he said.

The Chief Minister has also allocated Rs 3 crore to each collector to work on the redressal mechanisms and instructed the chief secretary to delegate more powers to the district collectors to rectify individual grievances.

Reviewing the works of housing schemes under process, the Chief Minister said, "There is no shortfall in funding for the housing schemes. We have spent over Rs 10,200 crore in 2022-23 and we will spend Rs 15,810 crore this financial year. As of now, there are no arrears or pending bills anywhere. The construction of houses strengthens the economy and housing for all the poor should be actively promoted. Officers of some districts should pay special attention to colonies where more than 1,000 houses are being constructed."

He said more than Rs 3,534 crore loans have already been sanctioned to 10.03 lakh beneficiaries and collectors should talk to banks and advance the lending programme. Further, every Saturday shall be considered as Housing Day and officials engaged in the housing programme must visit the layouts. Speaking on the ambitious Bhu Hakku programme, the Chief Minister said no comprehensive survey has been conducted anywhere in the country and the state is doing this in the state after 100 years. Noting that the programme undertaken in 2000 villages in the first phase is reaching its final stage, he instructed the officials to complete it as soon as possible. He said the second phase of the survey would begin from May 25

The Chief Minister told the district collectors and other officials that there were sufficient funds available for the scheme Nadu-Nedu in schools. "There are over Rs 734.21 crore in the accounts of parents' committees. Another Rs 1,400 crore is also available for further expenditure so there is no shortage of funds today," said the Chief Minister On the reopening day (June 12), school kits should be readily available without delay. "About 43.01 lakh people will get Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. I should not receive complaints from any school or any student about the not availability of kits.

Earlier, books were never given on time and they were given in September or October. Collectors should own programs for children in schools and also by appointing night watchmen in schools," he said.