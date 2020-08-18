Vijayawada: Collector Md Imtiaz inspects flow in Budameru

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz along with the irrigation officials inspected the Budameru drain in Gunadala and observed the flow of water. Rainwater stagnates near Gunadala every year due to increasing hyacinth, which is obstructing the flow of water.

He inspected the weeding out works of hyacinth from the Budameru drain.

He asked the local residents to be alert due to the increasing flow of rainwater caused by heavy rains in western Krishna district. Storm water and drain water from some parts of Vijayawada city pass via Budameru drain.

Irrigation officials have explained the collector four bridges were sanctioned in Gunadala and works would be stared.

