Vijayawada: Collector visits Indira Gandhi Labour Colony
Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr S Dilli Rao assured that he will consider the possibility of regularising the houses owned by the residents of Indira Gandhi Labour Colony at Madhuranagar here.
Following a field inspection, the Revenue and Survey officials will verify whether this is feasible or not, he said.
Collector paid a field visit to the above colony along with Vijayawada North Tahsildar M Madhuri on Thursday. He interacted with the residents and enquired about their problems. Later, he said that as many as 201 residents have been staying in the Indira Gandhi Labour Colony New Township-7 which is located in an extent of 6.92 acres.
At the request of Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, he visited the colony to resolve the long pending problem.
Revenue Surveyor Prasad Naik, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Town planning official Srinivas accompanied the collector.