Vijayawada: Congress urges government to help flood-affected people

Vijayawada: People who are already suffering with coronavirus are also affected now by the floods following incessant rains, pointed out Dr Sake Sailajanath, president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).



He said in a statement here on Sunday that several low-lying areas throughout the State were being inundated due to the downpour witnessed in the state. Several areas like Devipatnam, Chinturu and other areas in East Godavari were already marooned.

The people of low-lying areas express anxiety after the third warning signal was hoisted at the Dowleswaram Barrage on River Godavari. The heavy rains in Telangana also resulted in spate to River Godavari posing a threat to East Godavari district. The officials released water from Prakasam Barrage and the low-lying areas are facing threat of floods, he said and demanded the government shift the affected people immediately to safer places and provide them necessary facilities.

At the same time, the government should take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the flood-affected people by supplying them with masks, sanitisers and other protective gear.

In Rayalaseema, Kurnool district is facing the threat of flood since the Tunga Bhadra dam is full and Karnataka government might release water any minute.

Expressing concern over the growing number of corona deaths in the State, he demanded that the government take measures to provide better treatment to patients and improve medical facilities.