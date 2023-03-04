Vijayawada: Court grants bail to Pattabhi Ram and other TDP leaders

Vijayawada: The SC and ST Special Court in Vijayawada on Friday granted conditional bail to Telugu Desam Party leaders, including national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram. The leaders were arrested after a case was registered against them in connection with the Gannavaram incident. The bail petition was heard by the court on Thursday, where senior advocate Posani Venkateshwarlu argued the case on behalf of Pattabhi and other leaders.

Judge A Satyanand granted bail to 13 TDP leaders, including Pattabhi, on the condition that they will appear at the police station every Thursday for the next three months. The police had registered a case against Pattabhi and others following a complaint filed by Gannavaram circle inspector Kanaka Rao, who alleged that he was attacked and injured when he arrived at the Gannavaram TDP office to control a ruckus. The CI received head injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, after which the police arrested 13 persons, including Pattabhi.