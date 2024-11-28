Vijayawada CP inaugurates AP Police Sports and Games Meet

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated AP Police Sports and Games Meet. Speaking the event, the SP emphasized the increasing workload faced by the police department in 2024 and the rising expectations from the public.

Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu acknowledged that the nature of police work is evolving, with advancements in technology playing a crucial role in solving cases. He highlighted that while technology has improved efficiency, it also adds to the mental and physical pressures faced by police personnel.

During his address, the Commissioner underscored the importance of regular exercise and sports in fostering enthusiasm and physical fitness within the police force. He remarked, “Exercise and sports fill the police with more enthusiasm and help us gain mental strength without knowing it.” He assured that the police department will continue to encourage personnel to participate actively in sports, emphasizing that while public protection is their primary duty, personal health is equally crucial.

Commissioner Babu also praised the significant participation of women police officers in the sports events, noting their proactive contribution to their duties.

The Commissioner expressed optimism for a successful three-day event, mentioning that a total of six teams will compete in seven different events, with a closing ceremony planned for the 30th of this month. He urged the police department to serve as a guiding force in society, encouraging youth to engage in positive activities and sports.

Furthermore, he announced plans to organize youth sports initiatives soon, aiming to rekindle interest in sports among the younger generation, who he feels are increasingly neglecting physical activities. “Today’s youth are completely forgetting sports, and I will explain the benefits of sports to them,” he said.

Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu encouraged women also to pursue growth in their chosen fields beyond traditional roles, asserting that involvement in sports could enhance their mental wellbeing and lead to improved outcomes in their professional duties.