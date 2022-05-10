Vijayawada: CPM denounces abnormal hike in LPG price

Vijayawada: CPM leaders and activists staged a protest at the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding immediate rollback of the price of cooking gas.Headed by party State executive member Ch Babu Rao and State committee members D Kasinadh and Sri Devi and others, the CPM cadre raised slogans against the Central and State governments denouncing the price hike of essential commodities also.

As soon as the party leaders started protest, police swung into action. They arrested and shifted them to Krishna Lanka police station.The CPM activists raised slogans condemning the police action. They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to contain the prices in 100 days, had increased LPG price from Rs 400 to Rs 1,050 during the last eight years. They recalled that the prices of petrol and diesel also touched the roof.

They alleged that the reason behind the State government imposing property tax, garbage tax and hike in power tariff was the conditions set by the Centre.