Vijayawada: Devineni Uma condemns serving of notice to Naidu

Vijayawada: Former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao strongly condemned the notices served by Crime Investigation Department (CID) to former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Amaravati land scam.

The CID officials on Tuesday visited the residence of Naidu in Hyderabad and served the notices asking the latter to attend the CID office in Vijayawada on March 23 in connection with the scam.

Devineni responding to the CID notice served to Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government was misusing the power and been filing false cases on the TDP leaders.

He questioned who Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was and pointed out how can the Mangalagiri MLA can lodge a complaint against Naidu on behalf of the Dalits of Amaravati region. Uma seriously questioned whether Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was a Dalit? And how can he lodge a complaint on behalf of Dalits of Amaravati region.

Uma said that the TDP would move the Court and continue legal fight against the false cases registered by the YSRCP government. The TDP leader has made it clear that the TDP leaders would not be afraid or intimidated by the tactics of YSRCP government.