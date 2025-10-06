Vijayawada division sets record in passenger handling, revenue

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever passenger handling and revenue on Saturday, according to public relations officer Nusrat Mandrupkar.

She said in a statement here on Sunday that the Division handled an impressive 2.8 lakh outward passengers, generating Rs 5 crore in revenue in a single day. Including inward passengers, the total passenger movement touched 5.5 lakh, marking an unprecedented achievement in the Division’s operational history.

At the heart of this success, Vijayawada Railway Station emerged as the top performer, managing 0.82 lakh outward passengers and earning Rs 2 crore in revenue on the same day. The station recorded a total footfall of 1.7 lakh passengers, the highest ever in a single day.

To handle the surge in passenger traffic efficiently, the Division implemented several proactive measures, including the opening of 25 additional booking and reservation counters, operation of 72 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), and deployment of 110 ATVM facilitators round the clock to assist passengers and minimise queues.

These efforts ensured seamless travel experiences even during peak demand, reflecting the Division’s strong focus on efficiency, passenger convenience, and service excellence under the vision of ‘Passenger First’.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya congratulated all officers and staff for their teamwork and dedication. He stated that the record-breaking performance underscores the trust and confidence of passengers in Indian Railways, reaffirming Vijayawada Division’s position as one of the busiest and most passenger-friendly divisions in the country.