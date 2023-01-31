Vijayawada Division surpasses freight earnings target

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Vijayawada division registered record breaking performance by surpassing its annual freight earnings target of Rs 3,257 crore, 63 days ahead the closure of financial year 2022-23. On last Saturday, the Division registered cumulative originating freight earnings of Rs 3,271 crore for 2022-23 surpassing the annual target of Rs 3,257 crore.

The Division has loaded nearly 28.01 million tonnes (MT) of freight in the current financial year till date and is marching ahead comfortably to accomplish the annual loading target of 30.100 million tonnes of freight. With everything in line and bright loading projections, Vijayawada Division is all set once again to breach the mark of Rs 5,000 crore in overall gross revenue this financial year. The best and highest ever earnings of Vijayawada Division are Rs.5136 crore recorded in 2018-19.

Coal is a major contributor commodity-wise, accounting for nearly 52 per cent of freight transported from the Division to various destinations. Around 15.12 MT coal was transported and nearly 6 MT of fertilizers, the second highest commodity loaded in the current financial year. With the efforts of field and divisional business development unit teams, the Division was able to achieve new traffic streams like sunflower oil, timber waste, wheat, fly ash bricks and others.

Krishnapatnam Port and Kakinada Port Sidings played a key role in reaching the annual target by loading 13.7 MT and 6.6 MT freight respectively till December 2022 including 74 rakes of iron ore, 42 rakes of maize loaded by the Division. Many traffic streams lost to road traffic were recaptured with the relentless pursuit and negotiations by field and office staff.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu lauded the efforts and hard work of commercial staff in achieving this rare feat. He stated that the performance of Vijayawada Division is a classic example of resilience to resurgence with wisdom and hard work.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Vavilapalli Rambabu, DOM N Narendra Varma and the commercial and operating staff for the record-breaking freight performance during the year. He stated that Division has undertaken many infrastructural upgradation works like development of Goods shed at Dwarapudi, Bikkavolu, Bayyavaram, Kakinada, and Machilipatnam rising of sectional speeds along with commissioning of Longer Loops to facilitate seamless movement of freight traffic in the Division and to attract freight customers. The DRM said that the Division is reaping dividends due to the hard work of its committed and dedicated force.