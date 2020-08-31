Vijayawada: Dr TVSN Sastry takes charge as DM&HO

Vijayawada: Dr TVSN Sastry, who has been posted as the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) by the State government, met District Collector Md Imtiaz at the camp office on Monday.



Dr Sastry earlier worked as DM&HO for a brief period in 2019 and six months in 2017. He assumed the charge on Monday and made a courtesy call to the Collector Imtiaz.

The Collector has suggested Dr Sastry to work in coordination with the officials and staff. He said the services of medical and health department are very important to the people now during the Corona pandemic.

Dr Ramesh, DM&HO, retired on Monday and Dr Sastry took the charge.