Vijayawada: DRM launches ‘Clean India-New India’ Selfie Point

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway celebrated 77th Independence Day at Railway Mini Stadium here on Tuesday.



Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil hoisted the national flag. Accompanied by DSC Valleswara B Thokala, the DRM inspected the parade contingents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Jack & Jill School, and SKCV School.

He also received the Guard of Honour at a huge gathering of Railway Officials and Staff at Railway Mini Stadium. At Vijayawada Railway Station, the DRM inaugurated the ‘Clean India -New India’ Selfie point set up by the Central Bureau of Communications, placed at Old Booking Office Concourse.

Addressing the media, Narendra Patil said that Vijayawada Division is performing exceptionally well in Freight and Passenger segments due to the dedicated and coordinated efforts of staff. Later, the DRM presented medals and certificates to 18 meritorious Railway staff for their outstanding contribution. DRM felicitated M Prasanth, Track

Maintainer for bagging a bronze medal in Sr Nationals in Handball competition.