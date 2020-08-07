Vijayawada: Emergency plan to check mishaps in industrial units

Vijayawada: Sub-collector HM Dhyanachandra instructed the crisis management group to prepare emergency plan to prevent accidents in the chemical-based industries under the limits of Vijayawada revenue division.



The Sub-collector convened a meeting and discussed industries located under the revenue division and measures to be taken to check mishaps in industries, particularly the chemical-based industries. He asked the officials to conduct the crises management group meetings regularly and create awareness among the staff and the local people on industries and safety measures to be taken in case of mishaps. Dhyanachandra suggested that village and ward volunteers, village secretaries, mandal tahsildars and fire department officials to conduct meeting and submit a detailed report on the industries in their respective mandals. He suggested industrial volunteers should be appointed for every industry and they should work as ambassadors to create coordination between the industries and the local villagers.

Sub-collector said first aid volunteers should be appointed so that they can help the local villagers in case of mishaps and disasters. He said safety officers of the concerned industries should work in coordination with the local crises group members to create awareness on the industries, chemicals, mishaps in their respective areas. Factories inspection officer T Raju, Deputy inspection officer S Ushasri, District Fire Officer Srinivasa Reddy, officials from NTTPS, Ibrahimpatnam, HPCL, Kondapalli, Gas Authority of India Limited and other companies attended the meeting. The meeting was convened in view of accidents taking place in the industries in Visakhapatnam for the past few months.