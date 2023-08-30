Live
Vijayawada: ENC chief Vice Admiral Rajesh calls on CM
Gives details of Milan-2024 being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command in next Feb
Vijayawada: Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, AVSM, VSM, who recently took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister felicitated him and presented a statue of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The Vice Admiral explained the steps being taken to overcome the security challenges in safeguarding the sea waters and shared the details of Milan-2024, being hosted by ENC in February next year at Visakhapatnam , in which navies of 57 countries will conduct multilateral exercises.
The Vice Admiral presented a replica of the ship INS Visakhapatnam to the Chief Minister.
ENC officers Captain VSC Rao, Captain Rohit Kattoju, Commander Y K Kishore and Lieutenant Sai Krishna were among those present.