Vijayawada: Everyone should strive to make AP rich in knowledge said Prof K Hemachandra Reddy

Vijayawada: Everyone in the State should strive to make Andhra Pradesh rich with knowledge, said Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education while participating in the 56th foundation day celebrations of Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana College here on Friday.

Addressing the students, Prof Hemachandra Reddy said that the premier educational institutions like KBN College have been extending yeomen service to make the students as responsible citizens for more than five and a half decades.

Prof Reddy said that the institutions like KBN College should become partners with the State government which had been undertaking various programmes to make the State rich in knowledge.

College secretary and correspondent Tunukuntla Srinivas said that the college which was founded in 1965 had developed into a premier institution over the period to become one of the best colleges in the country. The college is introducing latest and modern courses keeping in view the modern requirements.

College principal E Varaprasad said that the college is producing several thousands of graduates and postgraduates dedicating to society for its development. Earlier, Prof Hemachandra Reddy planted a sapling on the premises of the college. Treasurer Annam Ramakrishna Rao, vice-principal Dr K Navin Kumar, academic director PL Ramesh and others were present.