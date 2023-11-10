Live
- New Delhi: Court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet in case against PFI
- Japan will entertain and give a new experience to the audience: Raju Murugan
- New traffic outpost comes up at Simhachalam
- Carmel city Mayor in awe of Visakhapatnam
- Vizag: Parks to get facelift in city
- New Delhi: Lalit Kala Akademi showcases works by Indian modernists
- New Delhi: 3 High Court chief justices elevated to Supreme Court
- Red Cross Society organises blood donation camp
- Manginapudi beach development: Officials told to come up with a master plan
- New Delhi: ‘Government failed to provide alternatives to Punjab farmers’
Just In
Vijayawada: Ex gratia paid to kin of GST cop
Highlights
Vijayawada: GST Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy handed over financial assistance as ex gratia to the kin of the head hawaldar of the CGST at a...
Vijayawada: GST Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy handed over financial assistance as ex gratia to the kin of the head hawaldar of the CGST at a programme organized in Guntur on Thursday.
Head Hawaldar Ch Venkateswarlu died of cardiac arrest recently. GST commissioner Narasimha Reddy handed over Rs 2, 06, 000 to Nagavardhini and Karuna, the daughters of Head Hawaldar.
Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Reddy said he will help the kin of the staff who dies while delivering service. He said Venkateswarlu was a dedicated employee and got awards and rewards for his service.
GST Joint commissioner Ramakrishnaraju Yadav, assistant commissioner Ravi Kumar, superintendent Gade Srinivas Reddy and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS