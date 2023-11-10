  • Menu
Vijayawada: Ex gratia paid to kin of GST cop

Vijayawada: Ex gratia paid to kin of GST cop
Vijayawada: GST Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy handed over financial assistance as ex gratia to the kin of the head hawaldar of the CGST at a programme organized in Guntur on Thursday.

Head Hawaldar Ch Venkateswarlu died of cardiac arrest recently. GST commissioner Narasimha Reddy handed over Rs 2, 06, 000 to Nagavardhini and Karuna, the daughters of Head Hawaldar.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Reddy said he will help the kin of the staff who dies while delivering service. He said Venkateswarlu was a dedicated employee and got awards and rewards for his service.

GST Joint commissioner Ramakrishnaraju Yadav, assistant commissioner Ravi Kumar, superintendent Gade Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

