Vijayawada: Eye donation symbol of humanism says Kesineni Nani

Vijayawada: Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Member of Parliament, inaugurating the eye donation fortnight celebrations at Swetcha Gora Eye Bank here on Tuesday said that donation of eyes was a symbol of humanism.

The MP exhorted people to become part of the movement to prevent corneal blindness. "If everyone joins the programme, the blindness could be eradicated forever," he said.

Underlining the importance of voluntary service organizations undertaking more such programmes, the MP said that the Swetcha Gora Eye Bank has been rendering yeomen service to the society for the last 25 years.

Dr Sridhar Reddy, chairman of AP Red Cross Society, said that the Red Cross is also actively participating in the eye donation programme being organised by the Eye Bank.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Dr Samaram, executive director of the eye bank, said that the eye bank has collected cornea from 5,000 persons and the eyesight of 900 persons was restored.

He said that two lakh persons pledged their eyes to the eye bank. Eye Bank manager D Ravi Kumar, G Rashmi, secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, Dr Keerthi, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, Dr Deeksha, Niyanta and Nau also participated.