Vijayawada: FAPCCI to organise online training on export-import from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a three-day online training session on "Export – Import Opportunities and Marketing" from March 3rd to 5th between 3 pm and 6 pm, according to Sk Sahabuddin, programme coordinator.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that the course is outlined for those in pursuit of better employment opportunities or independent export-import business.

The objective of the course is to get the participants acquaint with practical knowledge, which would help them to become export- import executives or to start their own export or import business.

Experts and Consultants from renowned institutions and organisations will lead the session, he said.

Referring to the topics covered, he said that introduction to export and imports, export and import opportunities, how to find a foreign buyer, export marketing, India's FTAs with various countries, export pricing strategy, overview and benefits of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Free Trade Agreement as source of opportunities, Foreign Trade Policy would be covered.

Emerging and existing entrepreneurs, students, SMEs, working professionals may attend the training session.

For further details the interested may contact K Srikanth on 9391422821 or Sk Sahabuddin on 8008579624.