Vijayawada: Farmers’ associations to stage protests from May 26 to 30

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti convener and former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao said farmers’ associations would stage protests across the State from May 26 to 30 against the fraudulent assurances given by the BJP-led Central government to the farmers of the country. He said the farmers’ associations in Andhra Pradesh would stage protests in response to the call for national wide protests by Samyukta Kisan Morcha. As part of the protests and agitation, memorandums will be submitted to the Parliament members in the State, he added.

AP Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti meeting organised at Press Club in Vijayawada on Monday. Farmers association leaders discussed various issues like untimely rains in the State, crop damages, loss to the farmers, minimum support price (MSP), crop insurance and others. Later addressing the media, the Samiti convener said that crops in lakhs of acres were damaged due to untimely rains in the State. Informing that paddy, jowar, maize, cotton, turmeric, mirchi and other crops were damaged in about nine lakh acres across the State, he demanded that the government must purchase the rain-soaked grains. He further demanded that the State and Central governments waive off all loans taken by the farmers and tenant farmers. Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham general secretary KVV Prasad demanded the government to pay compensation to the farmers for the crop loss.

AP Rythu Sangham senior leader Y Kesava Rao, AP Sagu Neeti Viniyogadarula Sanghala Samakhya president Aalla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao, Telugu Ryhtu State general secretary K Narendra, AP Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti leaders P Jamalaiah, V Krishnaiah and others attended the meeting.