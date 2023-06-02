Vijayawada: Farmers stage protest in support of agitating wrestlers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti leaders demanded that the Central government should dismiss Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

from all posts, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment. They urged the government to protect women wrestlers, who are staging agitation against Brij Bhushan Singh.

The Samyuktha Kisan Morcha and AP Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samiti leaders staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday. The agitators raised slogans against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and demanded dismissal him from his posts. Several organisations extended their support for the agitation.

Later, the protestors submitted a representation to NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao, led by former Minister and samiti convener Vadde Shobhandreeswara Rao.

Vadde alleged that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh has sexually harassed women wrestlers. It was a shameful incident that international medal winners were harassed by the Parliament Member. He demanded that the government conduct a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge or High Court Advocate. He criticised that the ruling YSRCP and opposition parties TDP and Jana Sena Party were least bothered about the women wrestlers’ agitation.

CPM State secretariat member Ch Babu Rao, CPI secretariat member Akkineni Vanaja, Congress city president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, Forward Block secretary Sundara Rama Raju, CITU vice-president V Uma Maheswara Rao, AITUC State president R Ravindranadh, leaders P Jamalaiah, Y Kesava Rao, D Harinath, M Prasad, P Durga Bhavani, Kolanukonda Sivaji and others participated in the protest.