Vijayawada: Fool-proof arrangements for Dasara fest at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Endowments department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the success of the Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri and added that they let the devotees have the hassle-free darshan during the 9-day celebrations.

In view of the ensuing Dasara celebrations from October 15, the Special CS organised a special review meeting at Endowments office here on Tuesday. District collector S Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and Temple EO and other department officials also attended. After the meeting they also inspected the ongoing arrangements of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought the coordination of all departments in making the event a success. He said that they were expecting that around 60,000 devotees turn up Vijayawada for having the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Darshan and added that on the day of Moola Nakshatram which has a significant importance around 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh devotees are likely to visit the temple.

“Keeping in mind the previous experiences, all the authorities concerned work to coordinate and organise the celebration more diligently”, he instructed. He further stated that tickets will be made available in the queue lines for the convenience of the devotees.

Apart from that, biscuits, milk and other snacks items will also be provided to the children who will be in the queue lines.

He said that they will make available 12 laddu prasadam counters for the pilgrims and Annaprasadam will also be offered at Kanaka Durga Nagar. As many as 15 medical camps, 250 additional barbers,1500 sanitation workers are also working for the sake of the devotees, the special CS added.

DCP Vishal Gunni, Temple Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, Additional DCP Prasad, ACPs Hanumantha Rao, Ramachandra Rao, CI Suresh Reddy, Temple EEs Koteswara Rao, Ramadevi and others participated.