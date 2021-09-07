Vijayawada: Girls handball team off to Lucknow to play national-level tourney

Vijayawada: The State junior girls handball team left for Lucknow to participate in the national level tournament. The 44th Junior Girls National Handball Championship will be held at KD Singh Babu stadium at the State capital of Uttar Pradesh from September 8 to 12.

Earlier, the handball AP junior team players met Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Byreddy Sidhartha Reddy who handed over sports kits and uniforms to the team members.

He wished the young players to come out with flying colours in the tournament. The SAAP chairman said that the government encouraging sports and games in the State and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to develop sports infrastructure in all the districts. He said,"I am very confident that our handball junior girls team will win a national medal at Lucknow."

Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of SAAP, Andhra Pradesh Handball Association (APHA) general secretary P Satyanarayana Raju, Krishna District Association secretary N Vamsi Krishna Prasad, SAAP administration officer P Rama Krishna and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh Junior Girls team comprises of D Swathi (GK, West Godavari), D Raakhi (West Godavari), Ch Durga Rani, SkShilarbhi (West Godavari), U Tulasi, K Salomi, K Rupa (GK, Visakhapatnam), D Indira (Srikakulam), G Manasa, SkNagurbhi (Krishna), K Namratha (Guntur), P Durga Devi (GK, East Godavari), N Naga prasanna (Praksam), Manasa (Prakasam), J Sailaja (Vizianagaram), A Rohini (Chittoor), K Nagaraju (Coach), B Sri Harshna Vardhan (Assistant Coach), (Manager) and A Jhansi Rani (Manager).