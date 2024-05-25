British man charged with terror offences after travelling to Syria

London: A British man has been charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism after travelling to Syria.

Isa Giga was arrested by counter-terrorism police in London on Thursday after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

The 31-year-old from London was later charged with the intention of committing acts of terrorism. He travelled to Syria to fight for the “Jaysh Al Fath” groups, police said.

He will appear in custody at a court in London on Saturday.

Dominic Murphy, head of counter-terrorism for London's Metropolitan Police, said: "We have been clear for some time now that should anyone return to the UK whom we suspect of being involved in any terrorist-related activity overseas, then they can expect to be thoroughly investigated."

"We work very closely with other partners and agencies here in the UK and overseas in order to do this and help keep the public safe," he added.