Gadwal: It's great to hear about SI Vijaya bhaskar's proactive approach to addressing the road issues on the Gadwal to Aija road. By moving soil to fill the knee-deep potholes, he has significantly improved the safety and convenience for motorists. It's unfortunate that the R&B officials have neglected the BT road, but the police's efforts are a commendable example of community-focused service.

At the same time the Ieeja people have decided

to address the collective effort in solving the problems in Aija Mandal, here's a draft announcement for an all-party committee meeting:

*Announcement: All-Party Committee Meeting for Development of Aija Mandal*

We are pleased to announce a collaborative initiative involving all political parties, public associations, caste associations, social activists, and other stakeholders in Aija Mandal. Our objective is to address and resolve the pressing issues facing our community, ensuring sustainable development and progress.

*Meeting Details:*

- *Date:* Sunday

- *Venue:*( Reddy function hall )

- *Time:* (at 10 am)

Your participation and support are crucial for the success of this initiative. We invite you to join us at the all-party committee meeting to contribute your valuable insights and efforts towards the betterment of Aija Mandal and town.

Together, we can make a significant difference in addressing the challenges and advancing the development of our community.

We look forward to your presence and active participation.

Feel free to adjust the details as necessary and ensure that all relevant parties are informed.

*Note:* Members of the print and electronic media fraternity are also encouraged to attend and cover this important event.

The people are hesitated with bad roads and alleged that the R&B department is in a deep sleep.