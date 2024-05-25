BJP Leader Expelled from Party

Udupi: Former MLA Raghupati Bhat has been expelled from the BJP for contesting as a rebel candidate in the graduate constituency elections. This action has caused significant embarrassment for the party. The State BJP Disciplinary Committee, led by President Lingaraju Patil, issued an expulsion order.

The disciplinary committee had previously issued a notice asking Bhat to clarify his position. However, Bhat’s decision to run against the party's official candidate for the South-West Graduate Constituency in the Legislative Council elections was deemed a serious breach of party discipline.

In a letter addressed to Bhat, Patil stated, "Disregarding the party's instructions, you have brought embarrassment to the party by rebelling against the official candidate for the current Legislative Council elections. This is a violation of party discipline. You are therefore hereby relieved of all party responsibilities and expelled for six years with immediate effect."

This expulsion highlights the BJP's strict stance on party discipline and unity Sunil Kumar State General Secretary and MLA of Karkala told Hans News Service.