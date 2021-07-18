Vijayawada: Government flayed over delay in construction of houses

Vijayawada: TDP leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday demanded that the State government immediately take up the construction of houses and allot them to the homeless poor.

He said more than two years had passed since the YSRCP government came into power but there has been no progress in the construction of houses.

He alleged that the YSRCP had promised sanction of houses to the poor before the elections and later ignored the promise.

The TDP leader along with his supporters and TDP activists staged a dharna at the Dharna chowk in Gandhi Nagar on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the former MLA demanded that the YSRCP government must complete the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses and hand them over to the eligible poor.

He said a large number of homeless poor were waiting for the allotment of houses in the State.. He demanded that the houses should be constructed with all the facilities and should be allotted to the poor.