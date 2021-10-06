Vijayawada: Helicopter ride special attraction during Dasara celebrations

Vijayawada: Helicopter ride (Heli ride) will be the special attraction during the Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri from October 7 to 15.

The district administration will arrange helicopter ride for the convenience of visitors. Visitors can enjoy the view of Indrakeeladri hill in the six minutes and 15-minute helicopter ride.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas said on Tuesday that passengers can enjoy the heli ride on payment of Rs 3,500 for six minutes.

Collector Nivas along with the Joint Collector Madhavi Lata, Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, Municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple EO D Bhramaramba inspected the arrangements for the Dasara celebrations at the temple, Maha mandapam, bathing ghats etc.

Interacting with the media later, the Collector said helicopter ride will be arranged for the visitors. He said Rs 6000 will be charged for 15 minutes ride. The ride will be available from October 9 onwards. The venue for the helicopter ride is not yet decided, he added.

Referring to darshan, he said online ticket booking is must for the entry into the temple. He said the festival committee will be formed with the officials of the Endowments, Irrigation and Revenue departments and the VMC to monitor the entry of devotees. He said as per the Covid guidelines, only 10,000 devotees would be allowed for the darshan per day.

He once again made it clear that there is no permission for bathing ghats in Krishna river.

The Collector and Police Commissioner inspected the parking facility for the vehicles of the VIPs. They also inspected the tonsure point and instructed the officials to speed up arrangements for the convenience of devotees. The officials also inspected the queue lines, barricades and other arrangements.

Police commissioner B Srinivasulu said foolproof police bandobust will be arranged for the nine-day Dasara celebrations.