Vijayawada: Hyderabad-Delhi Cargo Express to run from Aug 5

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway Vijayawada division has made arrangements for booking of cargo to transport goods from Hyderabad to Delhi by newly introduced Cargo Express. As part of the initiative to increase the market share of railways in the movement of general cargo across the nation, South Central Railway has come with a unique concept of starting a "Cargo Express". Under this concept, a time-tabled freight train from Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi will start from August 5.



The SCR has taken this as a pilot project for a period of six months and would be running the "Cargo Express" once a week every Wednesday. Vijayawada Commercial Department developed single window clearance system for the convenience of freight customers, who wanted to transport goods to Delhi from Hyderabad. Commercial Department, Vijayawada has established a single window clearance procedure to facilitate smooth and easy process for registering demands from freight customers. Interested Merchants and Cargo aggregators across Vijayawada Division can contact the Office of Senior Divisional Commercial Officer ( Contact: 9701373951) / can also interact with Divisional Officials through Twitter account Vijayawada_RailFreight (@Bzarailfreight) or approach them during any working day and avail this piece meal load benefit to transport commodities in bulk to National Capital with ease. P Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada appealed to the esteemed freight customers to avail the services offered by the Division.

Now Freight customers across Vijayawada Division with demand for piece meal consignments for loading even in single BCN (Covered) wagon or multiple wagons can dispatch their respective commodities to New Delhi without any procedural delays. The BCN wagons loaded with commodities like food grains, household articles, leather, rubber and other essentials will be sent to Secunderabad from the respective loading stations across the Division. Subsequently from Secunderabad the entire Cargo Express Rake would be sent to Delhi in a time-tabled manner. Also the tariff and charging per tonne of materials through these Cargo Express Trains is very low compared to charging on Parcel trains or road transport services, said the SC Railway Vijayawada in a press release on Wednesday. Further information can be had from https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/cargoexpress.