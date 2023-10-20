Vijayawada Indrakeeladri witnesses crowd as deity appears as Saraswati on sixth day Brahmotsavams

On the sixth day of Dussehra Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada, the presiding deity Kanaka Durge appeared as Saraswati. Meanwhile, the devotees have flocked to the temple in large numbers and standing in the queue lines from Vinayaka temple to atop of Indrakeeladri.



The darshans have begun at 2 o'clock in the middle of the night. It is estimated that around four lakh devotees will be present. To manage the crowds, the police have arranged compartments at VMC.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit Indrakeeladri in the afternoon and offer silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the government.. Furthermore, on the occasion of Mool Nakshatra, Aksharabhyas will be conducted at Sarada Peetha in Visakha. Goddess Rajashyamala will be worshipped in the form of Goddess Saraswati in the temple.

On the other hand, the Tirumala deities will be taken out in a procession on the Gajavahana during the night as part of the sith day of Navaratri Brahmotsavams. On Thursday, more than two lakh devotees had the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Shiva during the Garudotsavam, leading to an increase in the crowd of devotees in Tirumala.

Currently, devotees are waiting in 21 compartments to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The sarva darshan (general darshan) takes around eight hours, while the special darshan takes approximately three hours. A total of 66,757 devotees visited temple. on Thursday and 26,395 devotees offered hair.