Vijayawada: Industries fleeing state, alleges Narayana

Vijayawada : CPI national secretary K Narayana lashed out at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not bringing a single new industry in the past four years to the state and alleged that during the YSRCP regime the existing industries were also driven out from the state.

He also alleged that Amara Raja Industries was forced to disappear from the state. Similarly, automobile major KIA was also facing the same situation.

Addressing a press conference along with CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna at Dasari Bhavan here on Monday, Narayana came down heavily on the CM and his policies pointing out that the Chief Minister was only confined to inaugurations in the past four years. He alleged that the YSRCP government didn’t give jobs to the youth and added that still over 35 per cent of graduates were unemployed in the state. He said that it has become routine to lay foundation stones for works before the elections and stone was laid for Machilipatnam port for the third time. He reminded that same was done in case of Kadapa steel plant, but works were not started yet.

He said that while laying the foundation for the Kadapa steel plant Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the plant would be completed in three years and thousands of people would get jobs, but youth were cheated once again.

Reacting to Delhi liquor scam case, Narayana recalled that in this Manish Sisodia was sent to jail for hundred days but liquor scam at the scale of Rs 100 crore a month has been taking place in AP.

Speaking on national politics, Narayana described Prime Minister Narendra Modi “the biggest financial offender” in the country. He said that the political scenario was changing in the country after Karnataka results and stated that its impact would be felt in AP and Telangana.

On political alliances in AP, he said that If TDP, Jana Sena and BJP contest together in AP, it would only benefit YSRCP because of public anger at the BJP.

Muppalla NageswaraRao, Akkineni Vanaja and others were present.