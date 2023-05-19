Vijayawada: Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to be supplied to mandal stock points by May end

Vijayawada (NTR district) : State education department is taking measures to disburse ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ (JVK) kits to the mandal-level stock points by the end of May. The JVK kit consists of a uniform, shoes, socks, notebooks, workbooks, one dictionary, one belt and one bag.

It is estimated that around 40 lakh children are studying in government schools across the State. The supply of textbooks to schools was delayed due to various reasons, till the last academic year, which concluded in April 2023. Now, the State government is taking measures to supply textbooks, uniforms, and school bags to the respective schools by the time they reopen on June 12.

The academic year of 2023-24 will begin on June 12 in the State. The education department is determined to hand over the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the children on the first day of the schools’ reopening.

School bags and shoes are being manufactured in Delhi and textbooks are being printed in the printing presses in NTR and Guntur districts.

Last year, the education department received several complaints about the poor quality of school bags supplied to students. Against this backdrop, Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash personally went to Delhi and inspected the quality of the materials used for stitching bags.

He categorically told the vendors of school bags and shoes they would be blacklisted if they supply poor-quality of bags and shoes to the students. He clarified that if anyone complains that any of the items supplied to students is of poor quality, then they should be replaced with new ones.

In a press release on Thursday, Praveen Prakash said if students or parents are dissatisfied with the quality, they should take a photo or video and send a message along with the details to his personal WhatsApp number (90131 33636). He said information related to poor quality of bags and shoes can be given to tollfree number 14417 to take immediate action for the supply of quality bags. He instructed the officials to send the JVK kits to mandal stock points by the end of May this year.

The education department officials are giving instructions to the school staff to attend schools from June 1 onwards so that they would be ready to distribute JVK kits, which are likely to be supplied to the schools in the first week of June. The government is supplying three sizes of bags.

Last year, education department received many complaints from parents on the late supply and distribution of textbooks and workbooks. Government officials also noticed that insufficient workbooks were supplied to the students last year.