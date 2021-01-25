Vijayawada: Joyful reunion for DSM High School alumni

Vijayawada: It was a joyful and memorable reunion for the former students of Dalavai Subbaramaiah Municipal Corporation High School at Kummaripalem, Vijayawada, on Sunday.

The alumni of the x class 1986-87 batch met at the Punnamighat and spent the day joyfully recollecting their sweet memories and experiences of childhood. Nearly 70 former students attended the get together and greeted one another on the occasion of reunion.

The alumni decided to do some social activities and form an association very soon.

Former student D Koteswara Rao said after many months of search and efforts they were able to collect the phone numbers of 70 former students and invite for the get together.

The former students decided to be in touch with one another and asked to share the information of other students, who could not attend the get together on Sunday.

Details of other former students can be sent to D Venkateswara Rao 94405 32776, KVRK Sarma 9963656756, Maruti Ram Singh 7013935664 and Sri Lakshmi 812550486.