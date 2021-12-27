Vijayawada: Kedareswara Pet, ideal colony with good infra facilities

Vijayawada: Kedareswara Pet, one of the cleanest colonies in Vijayawada with all kinds of basic amenities, is the ideal place for living for middleclass and upper middleclass families. Most of the residents are government employees, traders and other professionals. The colony was well planned with 30 feet, 33 feet and 40 feet roads.

The colony was formed around 30 years ago between Eluru canal and Erra Katta road. When the colony was formed, residents faced many hardships due to lack of basic infrastructure facilities like roads, underground drainage and side drains. After several years of struggle, the colony got good infrastructure facilities like CC roads, UGD facility, storm water drains, drinking water supply and greenery. Colony residents have grown hundreds of trees and saplings for over three decades.

Kedareswara Pet Residents Welfare Association president Mandava Damodara Rao said, "The colony is one of the cleanest colonies in Vijayawada and got all basic amenities after several years of struggle and hard work by the association members."

When the colony was formed, without proper roads and drains, the residents have faced many challenges, especially it was pathetic for them during monsoon season, he recollected. But now, Damodara Rao said, that there are no problems in the colony worth mentioning, except mosquito menace, which persists in many parts of the city and it is yet to be solved.

The colony residents have good road connectivity to all corners of the city and Rythu Bazar was also located in the colony, facilitating the residents to get fresh vegetables throughout the year.

Not only this, the Vijayawada's biggest fruit market is located in Kedareswara Pet. Traders import fruits and everyday scores of trucks brings loads of fruits from various parts of the country, which were stored in the market. Retailers from Vijayawada and nearby areas will buy fruits from Kedareswara Pet fruit market. The market has been providing livelihood to several hundreds of traders, workers, hamalis and vehicle operators like trucks and autos.

N Ramesh, a local resident in Kedareswara Pet, said that they have faced many hardships due to garbage and stink emanated from the fruits market. But the situation gradually improved later, he added. The VMC has been collecting garbage and waste from the market and trying to keep the premises clean. Over 10,000 people live in the colony comfortably and the VMC is maintaining good sanitation with the cooperation of the residents.