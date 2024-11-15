Vijayawada: Kindness Day celebrated

Vijayawada: World Kindness Day was celebrated by JCI India Alumni Club Zone XII at Ravindra Bharathi here on Thursday. Chief guest Burra Venkatesham addressing the gathering said the best quality of showing kindness is not to trouble others in any means.

The keynote address was given by VV Lakshmi Narayana. He said real kindness is showing empathy and helping others, who badly need support and help.

GVN Raju, JCI India chairman, Vidyadhar Bhatt, Chaturvedi and others attended the event.

Later, the donors and philanthropists were felicitated by the organizers.