Vijayawada man killed in the fire accident at Ruby hotel in Secunderabad

The fire accident at Ruby Hotel in Secunderabad following an explosion on the ground floor has led to the death of eight people including a resident of Vijayawada named Harish Alladi who came to the city for employee training.



Against this backdrop, Harish's family members reacted to this unfortunate incident and told the media that Harish went to Secunderabad on Sunday night for bank training saying that he would return in three days.

The family members said they were briefed by Harish's friend that the hotel where he was staying was caught fire. They said they were tensed all night and came to know that Harish was in Gandhi Hospital at 3 am. The family members mourned the death of their son.

Harish is survived by his wife and two children of which the younger one was born 10 days ago. The family members asserted that Harish who completed his M.Tech and MBA has worked in Coastal Bank before joining the YES Bank.