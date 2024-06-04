Vijayawada: Mannava donates Rs 2 cr to NTR Foundation

Vijayawada: Executive secretary of the state unit of the TDP Mannava Mohan Krishna has donated Rs 2 crore to the NTR Foundation which is a subsidiary of the NTR Trust.

Mohan Krishna called on TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence and handed over the cheque to him.

Later, Mohan Krishna said that the NTR Trust has been extending various social welfare services besides providing free education to a number of poor students.

Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the efforts of Mohan Krishna in extending the donation to the trust.

The president of the NRI unit of the TDP, Vemuri Ravi, NRI Gottipati Sridhar and others were present on the occasion.